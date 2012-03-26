MUMBAI, March 26 Indian soybean and soyoil extended gains on Monday to hit their contract highs, bolstered by tight supplies in the domestic market due to lean season and firm overseas markets.

* "International markets are up today and supplies are tight in the domestic market and that is supporting NCDEX soybean and soyoil" said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The most-active soybean December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.15 percent higher at 2,999 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,007 rupees.

* Buying is advised at 2,990 rupees, for a target of 3,025 rupees, said Reddy.

* Soyoil for December delivery gained 0.80 percent to 750.20 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.2 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 3.50 rupees at 742.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged higher by 13 rupees to 2,912 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 102.50 rupees to 3,937.50 per 100 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery eased 0.18 percent to 3,914 rupees per 100 kg on rising arrivals.

* Buying could be done at 3,800 rupees for a target of 4,500 rupees, said Reddy.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)