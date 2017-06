MUMBAI, March 27 India soybean and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains to hit fresh contract high on Tuesday bolstered by overseas markets and tight supplies of the bean in the local market, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.15 percent higher at 2,999.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,007 rupees on Monday.

* Soyoil for December delivery gained 0.77 percent to end at 749.95 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.2 rupees.

* U.S. soybean hit six-month high in the previous session, on lower projections for the Brazil harvest due to persistent drought.

* Supplies have been limited in the domestic market due to the lean period. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)