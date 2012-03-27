MUMBAI, March 27 Indian soybean futures rose to a contract high on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, powered by firm overseas markets and thin arrivals in the local market, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.62 percent at 3,018 rupees per 100 kg at 1:25 p.m. (0755 GMT), after hitting a contract high of 3,022 rupees.

* "The overall trend is bullish as arrivals are down as soybean season is ending," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* He said prices could rally as far as 3,080 rupees and recommended buying at 3,010 rupees.

* U.S. soybean hit a six-month high on Monday, on lower projections for the Brazil harvest due to persistent drought.

* Soyoil for April delivery was up 0.02 percent at 750.10 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.5 rupees on expectation of higher supplies of edible oil.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 742.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 15 rupees to 2,932 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 7.50 rupees to 3,811.25 rupees per 100 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery was 0.13 percent higher at 3,913 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)