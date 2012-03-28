MUMBAI, March 28 Indian soybean futures are expected to climb to a record for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, boosted by good demand for beans from oil millers due to a rally in overseas markets and as supplies dwindle in the local market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.34 percent at 3,493 ringgit per tonne by 0322 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.62 percent to $13.78-1/4 per bushel.

* The most-active soybean April contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.35 percent at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session, after hitting a record high of 3,029 rupees.

* Soyoil for April delivery ended 0.42 percent lower at 746.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.5 rupees.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery shed 0.41 percent to 3,892 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)