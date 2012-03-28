MUMBAI, March 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased from their previous day's contract highs on profit-taking, though lower supplies of the bean limited the fall, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean April contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.37 percent lower at 2,999 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session, easing from a record high of 3,029 rupees in the previous session.

* "Soybean is down because of profit-taking...," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Soyoil for April delivery was 0.44 percent lower at 743.50 rupees per 10 kg, falling from a Tuesday's contract high of 751.50 rupees.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery was 1.70 percent lower at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg due to higher arrivals.

* Selling is advised in rapeseed at 3,840 rupees, for a target of 3,780 rupees, said Reddy.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.20 rupees at 741.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,945 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 7.50 rupees to 3,811.25 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)