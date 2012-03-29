MUMBAI, March 29 Indian soyoil futures dropped to a near one-week low on Thursday, falling for a second day, as traders took profits after prices climbed more than 4 percent since the start of March.

* Soyoil for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.23 percent at 741.70 rupees per 10 kg at 2:10 p.m., after hitting 739.10 rupees, a level last seen on Friday.

* "Soyoil may see more correction due to lack of demand for oilseeds," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding there would be support at 732 rupees.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.29 percent lower at 3,797 rupees per 100 kg on rising arrivals. Soybean for April delivery edged up 0.02 percent at 3,009 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean is looking strong on supply tightness, said Reddy, forecasting a range 2,990-3,045 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.05 rupees at 737.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,939 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 2.50 rupees to 3,737.50 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)