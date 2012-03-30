MUMBAI, March 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil are seen weak in opening trade on Friday due to special margin on rapeseed contracts and weak Malaysian palm oil, analysts said.

* However, dwindling local supplies and good demand for beans from millers could support prices later in the session, they said.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a special deposit margin of 10 percent on all long positions in rape seed contracts from Saturday, in what is seen as a move to rein in rising prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.58 percent at 3,436 ringgit per tonne while U.S. soybean was 0.22 percent higher at $13.58-1/2 per bushel by 0342 GMT.

* The most-active soybean April contract on the NCDEX ended higher 1.26 percent on Thursday at 3,046.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for April delivery rose 0.12 percent to 744.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery ended 0.97 percent higher at 3,845 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have dwindled in the local markets due to lean season while demand from oil millers has remained strong. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)