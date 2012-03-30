MUMBAI, March 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil are
seen weak in opening trade on Friday due to special margin on
rapeseed contracts and weak Malaysian palm oil, analysts said.
* However, dwindling local supplies and good demand for
beans from millers could support prices later in the session,
they said.
* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
has imposed a special deposit margin of 10 percent on all long
positions in rape seed contracts from Saturday, in what is seen
as a move to rein in rising prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.58 percent
at 3,436 ringgit per tonne while U.S. soybean was 0.22
percent higher at $13.58-1/2 per bushel by 0342 GMT.
* The most-active soybean April contract on the
NCDEX ended higher 1.26 percent on Thursday at 3,046.5 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Soyoil for April delivery rose 0.12 percent to
744.35 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for April delivery ended
0.97 percent higher at 3,845 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have dwindled in the local markets due to lean
season while demand from oil millers has remained strong.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)