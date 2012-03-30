MUMBAI, March 30 India rapeseed futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday afternoon after the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) imposed a 10 percent special margin on long positions, while soybean and soyoil futures fell more than a percent on profit-taking.

* Rapeseed for April delivery was 2.11 percent lower at 3,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-active soybean April contract was 1.33 percent lower at 3,006 rupees per 100 kg. T he contract struck a record high of 3,054.50 rupees on Thursday.

* Selling could be done at 3,010 rupees, for a target of 2,985 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Soyoil for April delivery was 0.59 percent lower at 737.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The NCDEX has imposed a special deposit margin of 10 percent on all long positions in rapeseed contracts from Saturday, in what is seen as a move to rein in rising prices.

* Reddy sees support for rapeseed at 3,700 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 738.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,963 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 40 rupees to 3,707.50 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)