MUMBAI, April 2 Indian soybean and soyoil futures hit new record highs on Monday afternoon, boosted by a rally in the overseas markets and good demand in local spot markets amid dwindling supplies, analysts said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers would plant 2 percent less of soybean crop than expected, sending soybean prices to a six-month high on Friday and now helping palm oil to cross 3,500 ringgit for the first time this year.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange climbed 1 percent to 764.7 rupees per 10 kg by 0808 GMT, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Soybean crop in Brazil and Argentina has already been estimated lower," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

"Now industry has started slashing production estimates for the U.S. crop, which is giving fresh booster to the rally."

* Rapeseed for May delivery jumped 1.78 percent to 3,995 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean was up 0.67 percent at 3,157 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,185 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 9.1 rupees to 750.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 61 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 23 rupees to 3,808 per 100 kg.

* Additional special margin imposed on long positions of soybean and rapeseed by the NCDEX limited the upside, analysts said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)