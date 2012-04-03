MUMBAI, April 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday as a rise in world
market prices is seen offsetting expectations that the
government may intervene in the futures market to curb price
rise, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.68 percent
at 3,557 ringgit per tonne by 0411 GMT.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.52 percent at 761 rupees per 10
kg on Monday, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Rapeseed for May delivery jumped 1.43 percent to
3,981 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while May soybean
finished 0.2 percent higher at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a record high of 3,185 rupees earlier in the day.
* Additional special margin imposed on long positions of
soybean and rapeseed by the NCDEX could also weigh on prices,
analysts said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)