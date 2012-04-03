MUMBAI, April 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Tuesday afternoon, with firm overseas markets offsetting lingering concerns the government may intervene to cool prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures, which are closely tracked by local traders for direction, rose to their highest in more than a year as traders bet on greater demand for palm oil after a key U.S. planting report pointed to a smaller soybean crop.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.26 percent at 763 rupees per 10 kg by 0842 GMT, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees during trade in the previous session.

* "Fundamentals are supporting the upside. Overseas market is firm and in local market also supplies are tight," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.1 percent at 3,977 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean rose 0.32 percent to 3,152 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record 3,185 rupees on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the September soybean contract because of the lean supply season, its chairman said on Tuesday.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the current year to June, a trade body said on March 18.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.2 rupee to 750.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 5 rupees at 3,062 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 3 rupees to 3,821 per 100 kg.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers would plant 2 percent less of soybean crop than expected, sending soybean prices to a six-month high on Friday and now helping palm oil to cross 3,500 ringgit for the first time this year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)