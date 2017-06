MUMBAI, April 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil are likely to ease for a second day on Wednesday, taking cues from global markets and expectation the government may step in to cool surging prices, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday after a day of choppy trading as investors locked in profits following a two-day rally.

* May soyoil shed 0.59 percent to 756.5 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Tuesday, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees a day earlier.

* Rapeseed for May delivery ended down 1.36 percent at 3,927 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean eased 0.75 percent to 3,118.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record 3,185 rupees on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the September soybean contract because of the lean supply season, its chairman said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)