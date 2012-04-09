MUMBAI, April 9 Indian soybean and soyoil futures are likely to hit new record highs in early trade on Monday following a rise in the overseas prices and thin arrival of soybean in the local market, analysts said.

* Futures may give up gains later in the day on profit-taking driven by lingering concerns the government may intervene in the market to curb the price rise, analysts said.

* Chicago soybean futures rose 0.6 percent on Monday, gaining for a 3rd straight session to a seven-month high as strong exports and shrinking South American supplies supported the market.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.16 percent at 770.45 rupees per 10 kg on Saturday, after hitting a record high of 772.6 rupees earlier in the day.

* Rapeseed for May delivery eased 0.28 percent to 3,941 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished 2.5 percent higher at 3,208.5 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, after hitting a record high of 3,225.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.

* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the September soybean contract because of the lean supply season, its chairman said last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)