MUMBAI, April 9 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures are likely to hit new record highs in early trade on
Monday following a rise in the overseas prices and thin arrival
of soybean in the local market, analysts said.
* Futures may give up gains later in the day on
profit-taking driven by lingering concerns the government may
intervene in the market to curb the price rise, analysts said.
* Chicago soybean futures rose 0.6 percent on Monday,
gaining for a 3rd straight session to a seven-month high as
strong exports and shrinking South American supplies supported
the market.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.16 percent at 770.45 rupees per
10 kg on Saturday, after hitting a record high of 772.6 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Rapeseed for May delivery eased 0.28 percent to
3,941 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished 2.5
percent higher at 3,208.5 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, after
hitting a record high of 3,225.5 rupees earlier in the day.
* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high
volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.
* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the
September soybean contract because of the lean supply season,
its chairman said last week.
