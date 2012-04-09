MUMBAI, April 9 Indian soybean and soyoil futures hit new record highs on Monday afternoon tracking a rise in overseas prices and thin arrivals in the local spot market, analysts said.

* Profit-taking, driven by lingering concerns the government may intervene in the market to curb the price rise capped gains, they said.

* Chicago soy climbed to its highest in more than seven months, rising for a third straight session as strong U.S. exports and shrinking South American supplies buoyed the market.

* "Globally sentiments are bullish. Last week's USDA report has been pointing towards tight supplies and strong demand in 2012," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

* Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released on Thursday showed weekly U.S. soybean export sales topped 1 million tonnes, above trade expectations.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 771.2 rupees per 10 kg by 0822 GMT, after hitting a record high of 776.5 rupees.

* A drop in the rupee also supported prices. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 0.56 percent to 3,963 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean rose 0.3 percent to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,256.5 rupees.

* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.

* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the September soybean contract because of the lean supply season, its chairman said last week.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 9 rupees to 3,821 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)