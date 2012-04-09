MUMBAI, April 9 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures hit new record highs on Monday afternoon tracking a rise
in overseas prices and thin arrivals in the local spot market,
analysts said.
* Profit-taking, driven by lingering concerns the government
may intervene in the market to curb the price rise capped gains,
they said.
* Chicago soy climbed to its highest in more than seven
months, rising for a third straight session as strong U.S.
exports and shrinking South American supplies buoyed the market.
* "Globally sentiments are bullish. Last week's USDA report
has been pointing towards tight supplies and strong demand in
2012," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research
at Angel Commodities.
* Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
released on Thursday showed weekly U.S. soybean export sales
topped 1 million tonnes, above trade expectations.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 771.2 rupees per 10
kg by 0822 GMT, after hitting a record high of 776.5 rupees.
* A drop in the rupee also supported prices. A weak rupee
makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises
returns of oilmeal exporters.
* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 0.56 percent to
3,963 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean rose 0.3
percent to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high
of 3,256.5 rupees.
* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high
volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.
* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the
September soybean contract because of the lean supply season,
its chairman said last week.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size
of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from
Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in
the wake of an expected drop in output.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 9
rupees to 3,821 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)