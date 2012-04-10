MUMBAI, April 10 Indian soybean and soyoil futures are likely to ease on Tuesday morning on profit-taking after hitting record highs in the previous session, with concerns the government may intervene to curb the recent rally also weighing on appetite.

* Thin soybean arrivals in the local spot market are seen limiting the losses.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.28 percent to 3,565 ringgit per tonne by 0346 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.19 percent to $14.33-3/4 per bushel.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.19 percent at 771.9 rupees per 10 kg on Monday, after hitting a record high of 776.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 1.32 percent to 3,993 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while May soybean finished up 0.56 percent at 3,226.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,256.5 rupees.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from last Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)