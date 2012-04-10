MUMBAI, April 10 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures are likely to ease on Tuesday morning on profit-taking
after hitting record highs in the previous session, with
concerns the government may intervene to curb the recent rally
also weighing on appetite.
* Thin soybean arrivals in the local spot market are seen
limiting the losses.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.28 percent to
3,565 ringgit per tonne by 0346 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.19 percent to $14.33-3/4 per bushel.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.19 percent at 771.9
rupees per 10 kg on Monday, after hitting a record high of 776.5
rupees earlier in the day.
* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 1.32 percent to
3,993 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while May soybean
finished up 0.56 percent at 3,226.5 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a record high of 3,256.5 rupees.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size
of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from
last Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation
in the wake of an expected drop in output.
* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high
volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)