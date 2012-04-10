MUMBAI, April 10 Indian soybean and soyoil futures extended gains on Tuesday afternoon to hit new record highs on thin arrivals of soybean in the physical market amid strong demand, with a rally in overseas markets also supporting sentiment, analysts said.

* Some profit-taking, driven by lingering concerns the government may intervene in the market to curb the price rise, capped the gains, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.34 percent to 3,623 ringgit per tonne by 0847 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.51 percent to $14.38-1/4 per bushel.

* "In the spot market, demand is very good for soybean, but supply is very thin. Oil millers are ready to pay higher price as they are getting good price for soymeal in the world market," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders sold Indian soymeal at a record high price to an Indonesian miller last week as tight global supplies and a delay in shipments from rival Latin America forced buyers to seek expensive South Asian cargoes.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.56 percent at 776.25 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 776.8 rupees.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was unchanged at 3,993 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean rose 0.91 percent to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,260 rupees.

* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)