Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, April 11 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday with profit-taking outweighing thin supplies in local spot markets.
* "Traders are booking profits at higher level, but short-to-medium term trend is firm. Supply shortage will boost prices further," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.
* Traders sold Indian soymeal at a record high price to an Indonesian miller last week as tight global supplies and a delay in shipments from rival Latin America forced buyers to seek expensive South Asian cargoes.
* At 0759 GMT, May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.54 percent at 775.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees on Tuesday.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 0.02 percent at 4,039 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean was down 0.03 percent at 3,306 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,320 rupees earlier in the day.
* The revision by NCDEX in initial minimum margin also weighed on sentiments, analysts said. The exchange said on Tuesday it will charge a minimum initial margin of 10 percent of value on all futures contracts of rapeseed, soybean and soyoil from April 12.
* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 60 rupees to 3,900 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.