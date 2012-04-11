MUMBAI, April 11 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday with profit-taking outweighing thin supplies in local spot markets.

* "Traders are booking profits at higher level, but short-to-medium term trend is firm. Supply shortage will boost prices further," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.

* Traders sold Indian soymeal at a record high price to an Indonesian miller last week as tight global supplies and a delay in shipments from rival Latin America forced buyers to seek expensive South Asian cargoes.

* At 0759 GMT, May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.54 percent at 775.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees on Tuesday.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 0.02 percent at 4,039 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean was down 0.03 percent at 3,306 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,320 rupees earlier in the day.

* The revision by NCDEX in initial minimum margin also weighed on sentiments, analysts said. The exchange said on Tuesday it will charge a minimum initial margin of 10 percent of value on all futures contracts of rapeseed, soybean and soyoil from April 12.

* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 60 rupees to 3,900 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)