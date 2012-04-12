MUMBAI, April 12 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures eased on Thursday afternoon on profit-taking driven by a
drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and as the market regulator
tries to curb speculation in the market, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming
trading from a one-day break as traders booked profits and
buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt
crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy.
* At 0816 GMT, May soyoil on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.38 percent
at 769.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7
rupees earlier this week.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.08 percent at
3,987 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean was down 0.67
percent at 3,250.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record
high of 3,324.5 rupees in the previous session.
* "Volumes have fallen in oilseeds futures due to the
recent moves taken by NCDEX and the market regulator to curb
speculation," said an analyst at SMC Comtrade.
* The NCDEX on Tuesday said it will charge a minimum initial
margin of 10 percent of value on all futures contracts of
rapeseed, soybean and soyoil from April 12.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size
of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from
April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in
the wake of an expected drop in output.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)