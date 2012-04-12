MUMBAI, April 12 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Thursday afternoon on profit-taking driven by a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and as the market regulator tries to curb speculation in the market, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming trading from a one-day break as traders booked profits and buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy.

* At 0816 GMT, May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.38 percent at 769.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees earlier this week.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.08 percent at 3,987 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean was down 0.67 percent at 3,250.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,324.5 rupees in the previous session.

* "Volumes have fallen in oilseeds futures due to the recent moves taken by NCDEX and the market regulator to curb speculation," said an analyst at SMC Comtrade.

* The NCDEX on Tuesday said it will charge a minimum initial margin of 10 percent of value on all futures contracts of rapeseed, soybean and soyoil from April 12.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)