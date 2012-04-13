Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, April 13 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday to hit a new record amid thin supplies and good demand in local spot markets, with firm overseas prices also aiding the rise.
* A rise in Malaysian palm oil prices also supported the upmove in soyoil and rapeseed, even though higher imports in March weighed on sentiments, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday, as tightening soybean supply in drought-hit South America further strengthened the demand outlook for palm oil, while bullish stocks and exports data also supported prices.
* At 0738 GMT, May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.41 percent at 3,331.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,342 rupees earlier in the day.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 1.88 percent at 4,055 rupees per 100 kg, May soyoil rose 1.21 percent at 775.95 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees earlier this week.
* "Spot soybean prices are rising due to good demand from oil millers," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities. There was a strong demand from Asian buyers for Indian soymeal, he said.
* Traders sold Indian soymeal at a record high price to an Indonesian miller last week as tight global supplies and a delay in shipments from rival Latin America forced buyers to seek expensive South Asian cargoes.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.6 rupees to 761.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 38 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 75 rupees to 3,930 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.