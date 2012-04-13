MUMBAI, April 13 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday to hit a new record amid thin supplies and good demand in local spot markets, with firm overseas prices also aiding the rise.

* A rise in Malaysian palm oil prices also supported the upmove in soyoil and rapeseed, even though higher imports in March weighed on sentiments, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday, as tightening soybean supply in drought-hit South America further strengthened the demand outlook for palm oil, while bullish stocks and exports data also supported prices.

* At 0738 GMT, May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.41 percent at 3,331.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,342 rupees earlier in the day.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 1.88 percent at 4,055 rupees per 100 kg, May soyoil rose 1.21 percent at 775.95 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees earlier this week.

* "Spot soybean prices are rising due to good demand from oil millers," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities. There was a strong demand from Asian buyers for Indian soymeal, he said.

* Traders sold Indian soymeal at a record high price to an Indonesian miller last week as tight global supplies and a delay in shipments from rival Latin America forced buyers to seek expensive South Asian cargoes.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.6 rupees to 761.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 38 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 75 rupees to 3,930 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)