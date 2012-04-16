MUMBAI, April 16 Indian soyoil and soybean
futures started the week on a weaker note as a drop in overseas
prices and the market regulator's move to curb speculation
prompted traders to cash in on profits after prices hit record
highs last week, analysts said.
* Thin arrivals of oilseeds in the physical market limited
the downside, they said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Monday as a drop
in export numbers for the first half of the month saw some
traders booking profits, although losses were curbed by
tightening edible oil supply.
* At 0911 GMT, May soybean on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.71 percent
at 3,285 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,344
rupees last week.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.97 percent at
3,989 rupees per 100 kg, May soyoil fell 0.63 percent at
766.1 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7
rupees last week.
* "Futures have risen sharply in the past two weeks. The
correction was due. Traders are booking profits, but trend is
bullish," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Angel Commodities.
"Soybean arrivals are dwindling. Rupee is falling. All these
factors are supporting oilseeds."
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size
of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from
April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in
the wake of an expected drop in output.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 3.3 rupees to 758.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down
a rupee at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 24 rupees to 3,940 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)