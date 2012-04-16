MUMBAI, April 16 Indian soyoil and soybean futures started the week on a weaker note as a drop in overseas prices and the market regulator's move to curb speculation prompted traders to cash in on profits after prices hit record highs last week, analysts said.

* Thin arrivals of oilseeds in the physical market limited the downside, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Monday as a drop in export numbers for the first half of the month saw some traders booking profits, although losses were curbed by tightening edible oil supply.

* At 0911 GMT, May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.71 percent at 3,285 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.97 percent at 3,989 rupees per 100 kg, May soyoil fell 0.63 percent at 766.1 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees last week.

* "Futures have risen sharply in the past two weeks. The correction was due. Traders are booking profits, but trend is bullish," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

"Soybean arrivals are dwindling. Rupee is falling. All these factors are supporting oilseeds."

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 3.3 rupees to 758.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down a rupee at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 24 rupees to 3,940 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)