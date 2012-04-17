MUMBAI, April 17 Indian soybean futures edged up on Tuesday on strong demand in physical markets and dwindling supplies, while soyoil was little changed in line with Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.17 percent at 3,481 ringgit per tonne by 0801 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.46 percent to $14.26-1/2 per bushel.

* May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.54 percent at 3,283.5 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.33 percent at 3,932 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.05 percent at 762.6 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees last week.

* "Soybean arrivals have gone down. Most farmers have sold their crop," said Radha Vallabhaji Purohit, a dealer based in Nagpur in western Maharashtra state.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 2 rupees to 755.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 4 rupees at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)