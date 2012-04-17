Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, April 17 Indian soybean futures edged up on Tuesday on strong demand in physical markets and dwindling supplies, while soyoil was little changed in line with Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.17 percent at 3,481 ringgit per tonne by 0801 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.46 percent to $14.26-1/2 per bushel.
* May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.54 percent at 3,283.5 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.33 percent at 3,932 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.05 percent at 762.6 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees last week.
* "Soybean arrivals have gone down. Most farmers have sold their crop," said Radha Vallabhaji Purohit, a dealer based in Nagpur in western Maharashtra state.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from April 10, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 2 rupees to 755.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 4 rupees at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.