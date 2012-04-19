MUMBAI, April 19 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday afternoon as a drop in overseas market and profit-taking offset a weak rupee and thin arrivals of oilseeds in local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.89 percent at 3,448 ringgit per tonne by 0737 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.76 percent to $14.18-1/2 per bushel, after falling 1.3 percent in the previous session.

* May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) eased 0.05 percent to 3,237 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.

* "Traders are squaring off positions ahead of expiry of April contract on Friday," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

"Overseas markets are weak. This year monsoon is expected to be normal. All these fundamentals are also weighing sentiments."

* India's monsoon is likely to have average rainfall in 2012 despite fears the El Nino weather pattern may emerge in the second half of the season, the country's top weather official said, pointing to a third straight year without drought.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 0.16 percent at 3,875 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.05 percent to 758 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees last week.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.15 rupees to 751.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 4 rupees at 3,246 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 13 rupees to 3,823 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)