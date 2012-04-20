MUMBAI, April 20 Indian soybean futures traded higher on Friday afternoon as a drop in the rupee raised demand from soymeal exporters, while soyoil was steady due to a fall in Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.66 percent at 3,454 ringgit per tonne by 0814 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.19 percent to $14.18-1/2 per bushel.

* May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.46 percent to 3,287.5 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.

* "Rupee is depreciating. It is making Indian soymeal more competitive in the world market. In local market also soymeal consumption has improved," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade. Soybean is crushed to produce oil and meal.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee was at 52.00/01 to the dollar, breaching the psychological 52 mark to hit a new three-month low.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 0.31 percent at 3,926 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.06 percent to 762.65 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.35 rupees to 753.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 4 rupees at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 50 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg.

* Demand for Indian soymeal has improved due to lower production in South America, Dey said.

* Drought has hit South American corn and soybean production, and on Thursday Argentina's government cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)