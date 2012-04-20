MUMBAI, April 20 Indian soybean futures traded
higher on Friday afternoon as a drop in the rupee raised demand
from soymeal exporters, while soyoil was steady due to a fall in
Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.66 percent
at 3,454 ringgit per tonne by 0814 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.19 percent to $14.18-1/2 per bushel.
* May soybean on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.46 percent to 3,287.5 rupees
per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.
* "Rupee is depreciating. It is making Indian soymeal more
competitive in the world market. In local market also soymeal
consumption has improved," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with
SMC Comtrade. Soybean is crushed to produce oil and meal.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee
was at 52.00/01 to the dollar, breaching the psychological 52
mark to hit a new three-month low.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 0.31 percent at
3,926 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.06 percent
to 762.65 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7
rupees last week.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
0.35 rupees to 753.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 4
rupees at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 50 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg.
* Demand for Indian soymeal has improved due to lower
production in South America, Dey said.
* Drought has hit South American corn and soybean
production, and on Thursday Argentina's government cut its soy
and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10
percent below last year's harvest levels.
