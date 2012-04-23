MUMBAI, April 23 Indian soybean futures climbed to a record high on Monday afternoon, taking cues from robust buying in the spot market on the back of strong export demand for soymeal.

* "Improvement in soymeal prices in the world market and weak rupee are boosting demand for soybean," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade. Soybean is crushed to produce oil and meal.

* The May soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 3,362 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record 3,375 rupees.

* A weak rupee, which slipped to 52.4 to the U.S. dollar from the previous close of 52.07/08, makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time boosts earnings for oilmeal exporters.

* Soyoil futures treaded water, while rapeseed futures fell on concerns top producer Rajasthan state may impose stock limits for traders.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.43 percent at 3,485 ringgit per tonne by 0845 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.33 percent to $14.42 per bushel.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.66 percent at 3,937 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.08 percent to 773.2 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record 780.7 rupees earlier this month.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 1.25 rupees at 763.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 15 rupees to 3,318 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,915 per 100 kg.

* Demand for Indian soymeal has improved due to lower production in South America.

* Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday pegged the soy crop at 42.9 million tonnes, compared to the latest USDA estimate of 45 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)