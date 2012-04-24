MUMBAI, April 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday as a slight decline in physical demand due to higher prices and concerns top rapeseed producing Rajasthan state may impose stock limits prompted traders to book profits.

* "In spot market, demand is weak for rapeseed. Traders are worried about stock limits. They are not making big purchases," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

* The May soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.68 percent at 3,339.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0904 GMT. It hit a record high of 3,375 rupees in the previous session.

* A weak rupee and an estimated drop in rapeseed production limited the downside, analysts said.

* A weak rupee, which slipped to 52.66 to the U.S. dollar from the previous close of 52.735/745, makes edible oil imports expensive and, at the same time, boosts earnings for oilmeal exporters.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.12 percent at 3,471 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean edged up 0.42 percent to $14.43-1/4 per bushel.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 0.79 percent at 3,883 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.36 percent to 770.2 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record 780.7 rupees earlier this month.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 1.85 rupees at 761.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 12 rupees to 3,308 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)