MUMBAI, April 25 Indian soybean futures rose to another record high on Wednesday, boosted by thin arrivals in the spot market, firmer overseas prices and as oil millers stocked up to meet soymeal exports orders.

* "Demand for Indian soymeal is very good. Lower production in South America has been helping Indian exporters," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Drought has hit South American corn and soybean production, and last week Argentina's government cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels.

* The May soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.33 percent at 3,421.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0744 GMT, after hitting a record 3,430 rupees.

* Soyoil futures were steady tracking a similar trend in Malaysian palm oil prices, while rapeseed rose on an estimated drop in the production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.06 percent at 3,461 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.82 percent to $14.73-1/4 per bushel.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 1.16 percent at 3,925 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil was little changed at 773.75 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record 780.7 rupees earlier this month.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean rose 46 rupees to 3,355 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)