MUMBAI, April 25 Indian soybean futures rose to
another record high on Wednesday, boosted by thin arrivals in
the spot market, firmer overseas prices and as oil millers
stocked up to meet soymeal exports orders.
* "Demand for Indian soymeal is very good. Lower production
in South America has been helping Indian exporters," said Sudha
Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* Drought has hit South American corn and soybean
production, and last week Argentina's government cut its soy and
corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent
below last year's harvest levels.
* The May soybean on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange was up 1.33 percent at 3,421.5 rupees per
100 kg by 0744 GMT, after hitting a record 3,430 rupees.
* Soyoil futures were steady tracking a similar trend in
Malaysian palm oil prices, while rapeseed rose on an estimated
drop in the production.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.06 percent
at 3,461 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.82
percent to $14.73-1/4 per bushel.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 1.16 percent at
3,925 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil was little changed
at 773.75 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record 780.7 rupees
earlier this month.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean rose
46 rupees to 3,355 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)