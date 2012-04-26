MUMBAI, April 26 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Thursday as participants took some profit off the table after prices climbed to record highs.

* However, thin arrivals of oilseeds in the spot market meant the downside would be limited, traders said.

* "Profit-booking is emerging but fundamentals are still supporting upside," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities. "Soybean supply is tight in the world and that will keep people interested in oilseeds."

* Drought has hit South American corn and soybean production, and last week Argentina's government cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels.

* The June soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg by 0924 GMT, after hitting a record 3,562 rupees earlier in the day.

* Rapeseed for June delivery was up 0.45 percent at 4,031 rupees per 100 kg. June soyoil was down 0.29 percent at 785.55 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record 789.15 rupees in the previous session.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.11 percent at 3,507 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.1 percent to $14.75 per bushel.

* Rapeseed and soybean arrivals are declining in spot markets in India.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 2.9 rupees to 765.25 per 10 kg, while soybean firmed 35 rupees to 3,405 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)