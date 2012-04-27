MUMBAI, April 27 Indian soybean futures rose to another record high on Friday as slack domestic supplies, firm overseas prices and strong soymeal exports triggered buying.

* "Soy complex is bullish because fundamentals are supportive. Export demand for oilmeal is strong and likely to remain firm," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The May soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.53 percent at 3,519 rupees per 100 kg by 4 p.m., after hitting a record 3,527 rupees.

* Drought has hit South American corn and soybean production, and last week Argentina's government cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels.

* Rapeseed futures rose on an estimated drop in production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.14 percent at 3,505 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.69 percent to $14.91-1/2 per bushel.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 0.69 percent at 3,962 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil was up 0.34 percent at 777.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean rose 50 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)