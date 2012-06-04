MUMBAI, June 4 India oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on Monday, in line with the drop in global prices and on subdued demand in local spot markets.

* A weak rupee and concerns over the arrival of monsoon rains limited the downside, analysts said.

* "Overall sentiments are weak due to falling prices in the world market. There are demand concerns as growth in many countries is slowing down," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Malaysian palm oil futures was down 2.13 percent at 2,942 ringgit per tonne by 0828 GMT.

* July soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.47 percent at 715.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* Demand in local spot markets was weak as buyers postponed purchases hoping further drop in prices.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped by 6.7 rupees to 716.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 47 rupees at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 65 rupees to 3,650 per 100 kg.

* India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Thursday said a cyclonic pressure over the Arabian Sea has delayed the onset of monsoon. IMD had last month said the monsoon rains were likely to hit the southern coast Kerala coast on June 1, give or take 4 days.

* The rains are likely to hit the southern coast in two days, a top weather official said on Monday.

* The July soybean eased 0.42 percent to 3,322 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.45 percent to 3,721 rupees.

* Soybean stocks have depleted in India as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year. Rapeseed supplies are weak due to an estimated drop in production.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)