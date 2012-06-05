MUMBAI, June 5 Indian oilseeds futures nudged lower on Tuesday as monsoon rains struck the south-western coast, boosting the outlook for planting.

* The four-month rainy season is crucial for summer-sown crops such as rice, soybean and cotton.

* Soybean acreage is seen rising 7 percent in 2012/13 driven by record high prices and as lower returns from cotton and castor encourage a shift in crop.

* The July soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent to 3,310 rupees per 100 kg by 0932 GMT, while rapeseed edged down 0.4 percent to 3,708 rupees.

* However, a further drop in prices is limited due to dwindling stocks and an improvement in overseas prices.

* "Soybean supply situation is very tight. Some oil millers are raising purchases due to fall in prices," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.08 percent at 2,985 ringgit per tonne.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.85 rupees to 719.7 per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 32 rupees at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 3,580 per 100 kg.

* The July soyoil edged up 0.24 percent to 720.2 rupees per 10 kg tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil.

* Soybean stocks in India have dropped as good prices for meal in the world market prompted millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year. Rapeseed supplies are weak due to an estimated drop in production.

"Soybean acreage is likely to rise this year, but new crop will start arriving in the market from October onwards. For next few months they need soybean to operate plants," Dey said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)