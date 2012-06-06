MUMBAI, June 6 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday afternoon, powered by higher overseas prices and tight domestic supplies.

* Soybean stocks have dropped because of aggressive crushing by millers earlier this year to feed robust export demand for meal. With an estimated drop in rapeseed output, India, which is a big importer of vegetable oils, will be more vulnerable to world prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.25 percent at 3,003 ringgit per tonne by 0808 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 1.28 percent to $13.66-3/4 per bushel.

* "After Latin America, the market is now started worrying about the U.S. soybean crop. Any downside in its production will further tighten supply situation in the world market," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly report on Monday said the soybean crop was rated 65 percent good to excellent in its first estimate of the year of soy conditions. That fell below expectations for 69 percent good to excellent.

* The July soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.13 percent to 3,385 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 2.26 percent to 3,794 rupees.

* "Traders are now watching progress of monsoon rains. Its arrival in central India is crucial in deciding acreage under soybean," Mathur said.

* The annual monsoon covered the southern state of Kerala and some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by Wednesday morning, the weather office said on its website.

* Soybean acreage is seen rising 7 percent in 2012/13 driven by record high prices and as lower returns from cotton and castor encourage a shift in crop.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 61 rupees to 3,631 per 100 kg.

* The July soyoil rose 1.56 percent to 732.5 rupees per 10 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)