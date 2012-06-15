MUMBAI, June 15 Indian soybean rose more than a percent on Friday, its highest level in a week, helped by international markets and higher minimum support price.

* At 0905 GMT , the most-active soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.27 percent higher at 3,433 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,450 rupees, a level last seen on June 8. The contract shed 0.5 percent in the previous session.

* The most-traded soyoil futures were 0.36 percent higher at 718.25 rupees p er 10 kg, while rapeseed for July was 0.72 percent higher at 3,753 rupees per 100 kg.

* "One can buy soybean for the short term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. Buying is advised at 3,400 rupees for a target of 3,600 rupees.

* U.S. soybeans rose almost 1 percent, snapping a two-session losing streak amid broad strength in financial markets following plans by central banks to stabilise markets if a weekend election in Greece unleashes turmoil.

* The Indian government raised the minimum support price by 33 percent to 2,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 1.10 rupees higher at 715.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 13 rupees at 3,465 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 25 rupees at 3,645 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders will also watch the progress of the monsoon, which was 50 percent below average in the past week, marking a second week of scant rainfall.

* Soybean is planted in June in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and harvested by late September.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompts farmers to plant the crop, an industry official said. Indian oil millers have crushed 8.6 million tonne of soybean since October. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)