MUMBAI, June 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday as world markets gained and the rupee weakened, although the progress of monsoon over central India weighed on sentiments, analysts and traders said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.51 percent at 2,892 ringgit per tonne by 0740 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.89 percent to $13.88-1/4 per bushel.

* "The market is keenly monitoring the progress of the monsoon rains. The pace of soybean sowing depends on arrival of rains over central India," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official said on June 8.

* Monsoon rains have covered most parts of Maharashtra and may cover remaining parts of the state and Madhya Pradesh in next few days, the weather department said on Monday.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the country's top two producing states, accounting for over 85 percent of total output.

* The July soybean contract rose 0.79 percent to 3,436 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while rapeseed climbed 0.51 percent to 3,742 rupees.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive while raising returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 55.76 to the dollar versus its Friday close of 55.39/40.

* The July soyoil contract rose 1.03 percent to 726 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 1.65 rupees to 717.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 20 rupees to 3,499 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 121 rupees to 3,729 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)