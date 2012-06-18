MUMBAI, June 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Monday as world markets gained and the rupee
weakened, although the progress of monsoon over central India
weighed on sentiments, analysts and traders said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.51 percent
at 2,892 ringgit per tonne by 0740 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.89 percent to $13.88-1/4 per bushel.
* "The market is keenly monitoring the progress of the
monsoon rains. The pace of soybean sowing depends on arrival of
rains over central India," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with
Religare Commodities.
* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to
plant more, an industry official said on June 8.
* Monsoon rains have covered most parts of Maharashtra and
may cover remaining parts of the state and Madhya Pradesh in
next few days, the weather department said on Monday.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the country's top two
producing states, accounting for over 85 percent of total
output.
* The July soybean contract rose 0.79 percent to
3,436 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, while rapeseed climbed 0.51
percent to 3,742 rupees.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive while
raising returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 55.76 to
the dollar versus its Friday close of 55.39/40.
* The July soyoil contract rose 1.03 percent to 726
rupees per 10 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up by 1.65 rupees to 717.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose
20 rupees to 3,499 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 121 rupees to 3,729 per 100 kg.
