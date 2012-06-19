MUMBAI, June 19 Indian soybean futures jumped 2.5 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than a month on dwindling supplies, a rise in the U.S. market due to adverse weather and a fall in rupee.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose tracking gains in the Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.93 percent at 2,926 ringgit per tonne by 0802 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 1.41 percent to $14.03-3/4 per bushel.

* "After Latin America, now bad weather is hurting soybean crop in the U.S. It is pushing oilseed prices higher globally," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* The USDA on Monday said 56 percent of the soy crop was in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 4 percentage points from last week and 2 percentage points worse than the average of analyst estimates.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.27 percent to 3,556 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,567 rupees earlier, the highest level for the second month contract since May 11.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive while raising returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 56 to the dollar versus its Monday close of 55.9050/9150.

* "Soybean supplies are very limited in India. Most farmers have sold their stocks. Those who have stocks are busy in sowing operation of summer-sown crops. Arrivals are very thin," Narvekar said.

* Soybean stocks have depleted in India as good prices in the world markets prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year.

* The July soyoil contract rose 0.96 percent to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed climbed 0.72 percent to 3,783 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official said on June 8.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed up by 8.5 rupees to 726.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 47 rupees to 3,549 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 8 rupees to 3,721 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)