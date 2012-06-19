MUMBAI, June 19 Indian soybean futures jumped
2.5 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than a
month on dwindling supplies, a rise in the U.S. market due to
adverse weather and a fall in rupee.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose tracking gains in the
Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.93 percent
at 2,926 ringgit per tonne by 0802 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 1.41 percent to $14.03-3/4 per bushel.
* "After Latin America, now bad weather is hurting soybean
crop in the U.S. It is pushing oilseed prices higher globally,"
said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities
Broking Pvt Ltd.
* The USDA on Monday said 56 percent of the soy crop was in
good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 4 percentage points
from last week and 2 percentage points worse than the average of
analyst estimates.
* The July soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.27 percent to 3,556
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,567 rupees earlier, the
highest level for the second month contract since May 11.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive while
raising returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 56 to the
dollar versus its Monday close of 55.9050/9150.
* "Soybean supplies are very limited in India. Most farmers
have sold their stocks. Those who have stocks are busy in sowing
operation of summer-sown crops. Arrivals are very thin,"
Narvekar said.
* Soybean stocks have depleted in India as good prices in
the world markets prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year.
* The July soyoil contract rose 0.96 percent to 735
rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed climbed 0.72 percent to
3,783 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to
plant more, an industry official said on June 8.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
climbed up by 8.5 rupees to 726.05 rupees per 10 kg, while
soybean rose 47 rupees to 3,549 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 8 rupees to 3,721 per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)