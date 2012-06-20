MUMBAI, June 20 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bolstered by a rally in world markets due to concerns over the U.S. soybean crop and strong demand for edible oils ahead of Ramadan.

* Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 2.48 percent to 3,021 ringgit per tonne by 0750 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.59 percent to $14.42-1/4 per bushel.

* "Malaysian palm oil exports data is clearly showing that demand for edible oils is rising due to the Ramadan festival. Palm oil inventory is depleting quickly," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 rose 15 percent to 991,917 tonnes from 862,337 tonnes shipped during May 1-20, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, backed by strong demand from India and Pakistan.

* The USDA said on Monday that 56 percent of the soy crop was in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 4 percentage points from last week and 2 percentage points worse than the average of analyst estimates.

* The July soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.57 percent to 3,612 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,699 rupees earlier, the highest level for the second month contract since May 5.

* Tight soybean supplies in local spot markets also supported the upside, analysts said. Soybean stocks have depleted in India as good prices in the world markets prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year.

* The July soyoil contract rose 0.92 percent to 747.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged higher 0.16 percent to 3,853 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official had said on June 8.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 46 rupees to 3,800 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)