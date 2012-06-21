MUMBAI, June 21 Indian oilseed and soyoil
futures eased on profit-taking, though the rupee's fall to a
record low and concerns about domestic soybean sowing due to low
rainfall limited the downside.
* The July soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.52 percent at
3,601 rupees per 100 kg by 0850 GMT, after rising to 3,699 on
Wednesday, the highest level for the second month contract since
May 5.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.69 percent
at 3,019 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean were down
0.67 percent at $14.36-3/4 per bushel at 0850 GMT.
* "The Indian market is down due to the correction in the
world markets," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak
Commodity Services Ltd. "Local fundamentals are supporting an
upside. The rupee is falling and there are concerns about
soybean sowing due to poor rainfall."
* Rainfall in India is 26 percent below average so far this
season. Crucial monsoon rains are slightly delayed but not yet a
worry for farming, the head of the weather office said on
Thursday.
* "In the next few days weather will determine the market
movement. Like India, there are concerns about rainfall in the
United States as well," Acharya said.
* The USDA said on Monday that 56 percent of the soy crop
was in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 4 percentage
points from last week and 2 percentage points worse than the
average of analyst estimates.
* The July soyoil contract nudged lower 0.22 percent
to 748.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed slipped 0.99
percent to 3,811 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee
fell to a record low on Thursday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
by 2.45 rupees to 738.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was
down 23 rupees at 3,615 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 59 rupees to 3,768 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)