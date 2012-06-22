MUMBAI, June 22 Indian soybean futures rose more than one percent on Friday to hit the highest level in seven weeks on weak rupee and concerns over soybean sowing due to poor rainfall in key growing areas. * Soyoil and rapeseed also rose on good demand in the physical market. * The July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.65 percent at 3,690 rupees per 100 kg by 0843 GMT, after rising to 3,695 rupees earlier, the highest level for the front month contract since May 4. * Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.57 percent at 2,953 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.5 percent at $14.45-3/4 per bushel. * "Bad weather is boosting prices. There are concerns about soybean sowing as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have received lower rainfall," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities. * Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country. Rainfall in India has been 24 percent below average so far this season. * The market has also been taking support from dry weather in the U.S., which is hurting soybean crop there, Prasoon said. * Dry weather is expected to continue stressing the U.S. corn and soybean crops in the Midwest for at least the next week, leading to further declines in crop condition ratings, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. * The July soyoil contract edged 0.69 percent up to 754.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.41 percent to 3,874 rupees per 100 kg. * The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Friday . A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns for oilmeal exporters. * In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 3.7 rupees to 740.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 39 rupees at 3,644 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,807 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)