MUMBAI, June 22 Indian soybean futures rose more
than one percent on Friday to hit the highest level in seven
weeks on weak rupee and concerns over soybean sowing due to poor
rainfall in key growing areas.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose on good demand in the
physical market.
* The July soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.65 percent at 3,690
rupees per 100 kg by 0843 GMT, after rising to 3,695 rupees
earlier, the highest level for the front month contract since
May 4.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.57 percent
at 2,953 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.5
percent at $14.45-3/4 per bushel.
* "Bad weather is boosting prices. There are concerns about
soybean sowing as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have received
lower rainfall," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country. Rainfall in India has been 24 percent
below average so far this season.
* The market has also been taking support from dry weather
in the U.S., which is hurting soybean crop there, Prasoon said.
* Dry weather is expected to continue stressing the U.S.
corn and soybean crops in the Midwest for at least the next
week, leading to further declines in crop condition ratings, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.
* The July soyoil contract edged 0.69 percent up to
754.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.41 percent
to 3,874 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Friday
. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive
and at the same time raises returns for oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 3.7 rupees to 740.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up
39 rupees at 3,644 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,807 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)