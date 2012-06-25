MUMBAI, June 25 Indian soybean futures rose three percent to a record high on Monday tracking gains in the world markets due to dry weather in leading soybean exporter United States and continued concerns about soybean sowing at home due to poor rainfall.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also jumped following firmness in the overseas market, but gains in rupee capped the upside.

* Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest have endured dry, hot conditions at a time when the market is relying on a bumper harvest to rebuild tight stocks.

* U.S. soybean was up 2.44 percent at $14.77-1/4 per bushel by 0803 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures were up 3.08 percent at 3,044 ringgit per tonne.

* The July soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.27 percent at 3,831 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,858.5 rupees earlier, the highest level for the front month contract.

* "The dry weather in the U.S. is lifting global soybean prices. It is the main reason behind today's upside," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.

"Local factors like a delay in soybean sowing are also influencing sentiments. But it is too early. In next two weeks we can have concrete data to comment on sowing."

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country and both states have so far received below average rains.

* The July soyoil contract rose 1.08 percent to 764.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.27 percent to 3,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indian rupee rallied on Monday on hopes of government measures to halt a slump in the currency. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns for oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped by 9.85 rupees to 755.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean surged by 106 rupees at 3,796 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 53 rupees to 3,859 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)