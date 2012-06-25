MUMBAI, June 25 Indian soybean futures rose
three percent to a record high on Monday tracking gains in the
world markets due to dry weather in leading soybean exporter
United States and continued concerns about soybean sowing at
home due to poor rainfall.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also jumped following firmness in the
overseas market, but gains in rupee capped the upside.
* Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest have endured
dry, hot conditions at a time when the market is relying on a
bumper harvest to rebuild tight stocks.
* U.S. soybean was up 2.44 percent at $14.77-1/4 per
bushel by 0803 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
were up 3.08 percent at 3,044 ringgit per tonne.
* The July soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.27 percent at 3,831
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,858.5 rupees earlier, the
highest level for the front month contract.
* "The dry weather in the U.S. is lifting global soybean
prices. It is the main reason behind today's upside," said
Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.
"Local factors like a delay in soybean sowing are also
influencing sentiments. But it is too early. In next two weeks
we can have concrete data to comment on sowing."
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country and both states have so far received
below average rains.
* The July soyoil contract rose 1.08 percent to
764.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.27
percent to 3,905 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Indian rupee rallied on Monday on hopes of government
measures to halt a slump in the currency. A
strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same
time trims returns for oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped
by 9.85 rupees to 755.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean surged
by 106 rupees at 3,796 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 53 rupees to 3,859 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)