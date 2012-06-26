MUMBAI, June 26 Indian soybean futures extended gains on Tuesday to hit a record peak, bolstered by dry weather in key soybean growing areas in the country and the United States that raised concerns over oilseed supplies in the world after output fell in Latin America.

* Soyoil was treading water as a fall in the Malaysian palm oil outweighed weak rupee, while rapeseed rose on good demand for meal.

* The July soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.48 percent at 3,847.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0826 GMT, after rising to 3,879 rupees earlier, the highest level for the front month contract.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.07 percent at $14.83-1/2 per bushel, after gaining 2.8 percent in the previous session, while Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.1 percent at 3,027 ringgit per tonne.

* "The delay in monsoon progress is boosting sentiments. It will ultimately delay sowing and then arrival of new crop," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Soybean supplies are very tight in the local market. Sowing delay will keep tight supply situation for a longer period."

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production and both states have so far received below average rains.

* "The rally in overseas market is also supporting local prices. It is lifting export prices of Indian oilmeal," Acharya said.

* USDA's weekly crop ratings survey on Monday said that U.S. soybeans were 53 percent good to excellent compared with 56 percent a week earlier as dry weather hurts the planted crop.

* In South America, this year's poor crop coupled with strong export demand has cut soybean inventories sharply, Oil World estimates.

* The July soyoil contract edged up 0.13 percent to 765.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.18 percent to 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indian rupee eased to 57.14 against dollar on Tuesday. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time raises returns for oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 1.1 rupees to 753.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 14 rupees at 3,818 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 89 rupees to 3,954 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)