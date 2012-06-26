MUMBAI, June 26 Indian soybean futures extended
gains on Tuesday to hit a record peak, bolstered by dry weather
in key soybean growing areas in the country and the United
States that raised concerns over oilseed supplies in the world
after output fell in Latin America.
* Soyoil was treading water as a fall in the Malaysian palm
oil outweighed weak rupee, while rapeseed rose on good demand
for meal.
* The July soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.48 percent at
3,847.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0826 GMT, after rising to 3,879
rupees earlier, the highest level for the front month contract.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.07 percent at $14.83-1/2 per
bushel, after gaining 2.8 percent in the previous session, while
Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.1 percent at
3,027 ringgit per tonne.
* "The delay in monsoon progress is boosting sentiments. It
will ultimately delay sowing and then arrival of new crop," said
Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
"Soybean supplies are very tight in the local market. Sowing
delay will keep tight supply situation for a longer period."
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of
the total production and both states have so far received below
average rains.
* "The rally in overseas market is also supporting local
prices. It is lifting export prices of Indian oilmeal," Acharya
said.
* USDA's weekly crop ratings survey on Monday said that U.S.
soybeans were 53 percent good to excellent compared with 56
percent a week earlier as dry weather hurts the planted crop.
* In South America, this year's poor crop coupled with
strong export demand has cut soybean inventories sharply, Oil
World estimates.
* The July soyoil contract edged up 0.13 percent to
765.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.18
percent to 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Indian rupee eased to 57.14 against dollar on Tuesday.
A weak rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same
time raises returns for oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up by 1.1 rupees to 753.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose
14 rupees at 3,818 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 89 rupees to 3,954 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)