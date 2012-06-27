MUMBAI, June 27 Indian soybean futures eased on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session, as traders preferred to cash in on gains expecting higher area under the oilseed despite poor sowing at the start of the season.

* Soyoil was steady in line with Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed rose on good demand for meal.

* The July soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54 percent at 3,783 rupees per 100 kg by 0901 GMT, after hitting a record high of 3,879 rupees in the previous session.

* "Profit-taking was due after sharp rise in the prices. Still weather concerns are there. Rainfall is weak in central India," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production and both states have so far received below average rains.

* Soybean sowing has been lagging behind normal schedule, but dealers say farmers will accelerate it as soon as they receive rains and area will remain higher than last year.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official said on June 8.

* The July soyoil contract edged down 0.14 percent to 760.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.68 percent to 3,972 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indian rupee eased to 57.2 against dollar on Wednesday. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time raises returns for oilmeal exporters.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.77 percent at $14.81-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.30 percent at 3,023 ringgit per tonne.

* A likely squeeze in the world supplies due to bad weather in the key producing countries has been supporting the oilseed market, dealers said.

* USDA's weekly crop ratings survey on Monday said that U.S. soybeans were 53 percent good to excellent compared with 56 percent a week earlier as dry weather hurts the planted crop.

* In South America, this year's poor crop coupled with strong export demand has cut soybean inventories sharply, Oil World estimates.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 5.75 rupees to 746.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 18 rupees at 3,786 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 6 rupees to 3,957 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)