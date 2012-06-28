MUMBAI, June 28 Indian soybean futures pared some of the gains after hitting a record high on Thursday, as profit-taking driven by hopes that farmers will raise acreage under the crop weighed on sentiment.

* Soyoil eased tracking a drop in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed softened tracking weakness in other oilseeds.

* The July soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.25 percent at 3,876 rupees per 100 kg by 0829 GMT, after hitting a record high of 3,900 rupees earlier.

* "Farmers are very interested in soybean sowing due to record high prices, but monsoon is not supporting," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

"Currently sowing is lagging due to poor rainfall. The situation will change if central India gets good rains in the next two weeks."

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production and both states have so far received below average rains.

* Some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to get rains in the next four days, the weather department said on Thursday.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official said on June 8.

* The July soyoil contract edged down 0.1 percent to 763.5 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.43 percent to 3,971 rupees per 100 kg.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.27 percent at $14.75 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.4 percent at 3,004 ringgit per tonne.

* A likely squeeze in world supplies due to bad weather in key producing countries has been supporting the oilseed market, dealers said.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 65 rupees to 3,835 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)