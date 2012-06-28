MUMBAI, June 28 Indian soybean futures pared
some of the gains after hitting a record high on Thursday, as
profit-taking driven by hopes that farmers will raise acreage
under the crop weighed on sentiment.
* Soyoil eased tracking a drop in Malaysian palm oil, while
rapeseed softened tracking weakness in other oilseeds.
* The July soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.25 percent at
3,876 rupees per 100 kg by 0829 GMT, after hitting a record high
of 3,900 rupees earlier.
* "Farmers are very interested in soybean sowing due to
record high prices, but monsoon is not supporting," said Chowda
Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
"Currently sowing is lagging due to poor rainfall. The
situation will change if central India gets good rains in the
next two weeks."
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of
the total production and both states have so far received below
average rains.
* Some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to
get rains in the next four days, the weather department said on
Thursday.
* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to
plant more, an industry official said on June 8.
* The July soyoil contract edged down 0.1 percent to
763.5 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.43 percent
to 3,971 rupees per 100 kg.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.27 percent at $14.75 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.4
percent at 3,004 ringgit per tonne.
* A likely squeeze in world supplies due to bad weather in
key producing countries has been supporting the oilseed market,
dealers said.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 65 rupees
to 3,835 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)