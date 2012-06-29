MUMBAI, June 29 Indian soybean futures were
steady in volatile trade on Friday as profit-taking driven by a
rise in rupee outweighed gains in the world market and concerns
over soybean sowing in India owing to poor rainfall.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were also steady as gains in
Malaysian palm oil were negated by a strong rupee.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of Indian oilmeal exporters.
* The July soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.23 percent at
3,941.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0809 GMT, after hitting a record
high of 3,963 rupees in the previous session.
* "Rupee is hurting sentiments. Fundamentals are supporting
upside. Overseas markets are still rallying. Still concerns are
there over soybean sowing," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with
SMC Comtrade.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of
the total production. Both states have so far received sharply
lower rainfall than average.
* "The rise in rupee can affect oilseeds up to a certain
level. Futures are unlikely to correct significantly from
current level as oilseeds supplies are constrained."
* The July soyoil contract edged up 0.05 percent to
762.8 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.28
percent to 3,965 rupees per 100 kg.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.27 percent at $14.75 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.4
percent to 3,004 ringgit per tonne.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 750.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 14 rupees
to 3,870 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed eased by 28 rupees to 3,808 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)