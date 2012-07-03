MUMBAI, July 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil traded flat on Tuesday, weighed by a firm rupee that scaled its highest level in a month and a half, though strong overseas markets and sowing concerns due to lack of rains at home kept the downside limited.

* At 0928 GMT, the most-active soybean for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.07 percent lower at 4,020 rupees per 100 kg, while August soyoil was down 0.34 percent at 767.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed for August was 0.10 percent lower at 3,997 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are still bullish due to deteriorating crop conditions in the U.S. and inadequate rains in India," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad, adding that soybean may trade in the range of 3,900-4,030 rupees for the week.

* In Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 753.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 3 rupees to 3,951 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 17.50 rupees to 3,897.50 per 100 kg.

* The rupee, which rose to the highest level since June 7, made edible oil imports cheaper.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country, accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production. Both states have so far received sharply lower rainfall than average.

* U.S. soybeans surged to their highest in almost four years as a U.S. report cut crop condition ratings in a fresh blow to world corn and soy supplies. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)