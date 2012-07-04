MUMBAI, July 4 Indian soybean futures hit a record high on Wednesday following gains in the world market on concerns over the crop in the United States and delayed sowing in India due to weak rainfall in the key growing region.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose, tracking gains in the world market.

* U.S. soybeans rose 2.6 percent on Tuesday on relentless heat in the key U.S. corn and soybean growing areas.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly report, on Monday said 45 percent of the soybean crop in the U.S. is in good-to-excellent condition, compared with 53 percent a week ago.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.07 percent at 4,065 rupees per 100 kg by 0807 GMT, after hitting a record high of 4,077 rupees earlier.

* "Everyday soybean demand-supply situation in the world market is becoming tighter due to dry weather in the U.S.," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"The rally in the U.S. soybean prices is giving boost to Indian market. Demand for Indian meal is very good and availability is limited."

* Poor rainfall in key soybean growing areas in India is also underpinning the market.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production. Both states have so far received sharply lower rainfall than average.

* The August soyoil contract edged up 0.21 percent to 767 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.98 percent to 4,021 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of Indian oilmeal exporters, supported the upside.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.2 rupees at 752 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 18 rupees to 3,975 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25 rupees to 3,895 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)