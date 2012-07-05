MUMBAI, July 5 Indian soybean futures extended gains for the second consecutive day to strike a record high on Thursday, lifted by concerns over the U.S. output due to dry weather and a delay in sowing in India in view of the poor monsoon rainfall.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose, tracking gains in soybean and on weak rupee.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly report, on Monday said 45 percent of the soybean crop in the United States is in good-to-excellent condition, compared with 53 percent a week ago.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.49 percent at 4,149 rupees per 100 kg by 0742 GMT, after hitting a record high of 4,154 rupees earlier.

* "Weather concerns in India as well as in the U.S. are driving market to new highs. Sentiments are bullish as still there wasn't any significant improvement in rainfall in central India," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production. Both states have so far received sharply lower rainfall than average.

* Despite the delay in the sowing, farmers are still expected to plant the oilseed on higher areas than last year as cotton farmers are seen shifting to soybean due to record high price, Acharya said.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official had said last month.

* The August soyoil contract edged up 0.93 percent to 778 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.46 percent to 4,102 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of Indian oilmeal exporters, supported the upside. Rupee eased 1 percent on Thursday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.9 rupees at 755.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 58 rupees to 4,056 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 27 rupees to 3,877 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)