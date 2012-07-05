MUMBAI, July 5 Indian soybean futures extended
gains for the second consecutive day to strike a record high on
Thursday, lifted by concerns over the U.S. output due to dry
weather and a delay in sowing in India in view of the poor
monsoon rainfall.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose, tracking gains in
soybean and on weak rupee.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly
report, on Monday said 45 percent of the soybean crop in the
United States is in good-to-excellent condition, compared with
53 percent a week ago.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.49 percent at 4,149
rupees per 100 kg by 0742 GMT, after hitting a record high of
4,154 rupees earlier.
* "Weather concerns in India as well as in the U.S. are
driving market to new highs. Sentiments are bullish as still
there wasn't any significant improvement in rainfall in central
India," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity
Services Ltd.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of
the total production. Both states have so far received sharply
lower rainfall than average.
* Despite the delay in the sowing, farmers are still
expected to plant the oilseed on higher areas than last year as
cotton farmers are seen shifting to soybean due to record high
price, Acharya said.
* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to
plant more, an industry official had said last month.
* The August soyoil contract edged up 0.93 percent
to 778 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.46
percent to 4,102 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and
at the same time raises returns of Indian oilmeal exporters,
supported the upside. Rupee eased 1 percent on Thursday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
4.9 rupees at 755.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 58
rupees to 4,056 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 27 rupees to 3,877 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)