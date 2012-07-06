MUMBAI, July 6 Indian soybean futures eased after hitting a record peak on Friday on profit-taking, though adverse weather, a rise in soymeal exports and weak rupee limited the downside.

* Soyoil edged lower tracking Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed softened in line with soybean.

* "Concern over soybean production in the United States is keeping traders' interest intact in soybean. In India also sowing is not progressing as per expectations," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down .98 percent at 3,133 ringgit per tonne by 0952 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.95 percent at $16.08 per bushel, after jumping 3.5 percent in the previous session.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly report, on Monday said 45 percent of the soybean crop in the United States is in good-to-excellent condition, compared with 53 percent a week ago.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.24 percent at 4,170 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,258 rupees earlier.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production. Both states have so far received sharply lower rainfall than average.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official had said last month.

* The August soyoil contract edged down 0.26 percent to 781.1 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.39 percent to 4,083 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on Friday.

* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of Indian oilmeal exporters, supported the upside. Rupee eased 1 percent on Friday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 8.4 rupees at 766.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 71 rupees to 4,155 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 11 rupees to 3,992 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)