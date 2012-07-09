MUMBAI, July 9 Indian soybean futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday to hit a record high, tracking a rally in the U.S. market due to dry weather and as a weak rupee bolstered sentiment.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose over 1 percent on firm overseas markets.

* "Traders are scaling down their soybean production estimates for the U.S. due to dry weather. It is allowing the market to extend the rally," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* U.S. soybean was up 2.11 percent at $16.54 per bushel by 0908 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.02 percent to 3,162 ringgit per tonne.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.23 percent at 4,287 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,315 rupees earlier.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of the total production. Both states received sharply lower rainfall than average in June, delaying sowing. In the past few days they have received good rainfall and sowing has been picking up.

* The August soyoil contract rose 1.34 percent to 793.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.46 percent to 4,167 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on Friday.

* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive while raising returns for Indian oilmeal exporters, supported the upside. The rupee eased 1 percent on Monday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 10.4 rupees at 773.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 86 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 52 rupees to 4,034 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)