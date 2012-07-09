MUMBAI, July 9 Indian soybean futures jumped
nearly 3 percent on Monday to hit a record high, tracking a
rally in the U.S. market due to dry weather and as a weak rupee
bolstered sentiment.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose over 1 percent on
firm overseas markets.
* "Traders are scaling down their soybean production
estimates for the U.S. due to dry weather. It is allowing the
market to extend the rally," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst
at JRG Wealth Management.
* U.S. soybean was up 2.11 percent at $16.54 per
bushel by 0908 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
rose 1.02 percent to 3,162 ringgit per tonne.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.23 percent at 4,287
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,315 rupees
earlier.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producers in the country accounting for more than 85 percent of
the total production. Both states received sharply lower
rainfall than average in June, delaying sowing. In the past few
days they have received good rainfall and sowing has been
picking up.
* The August soyoil contract rose 1.34 percent to
793.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.46
percent to 4,167 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on
Friday.
* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive
while raising returns for Indian oilmeal exporters, supported
the upside. The rupee eased 1 percent on Monday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
10.4 rupees at 773.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 86
rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 52 rupees to 4,034 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)