MUMBAI, July 10 Indian soybean futures were
treading water on Tuesday after hitting a record high as
profit-taking driven by a pickup in sowing and drop in the U.S.
market outweighed tight supplies in the local market.
* Soyoil dropped, tracking a fall in Malaysian palm oil,
while rapeseed rose on good demand for meal.
* "Farmers have accelerated sowing after getting rainfall in
the past few days," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst with
Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* More than half of the soybean sowing has been done and the
rest will be over by late next week, Rajesh Agrawal, coordinator
at the Soybean Processors' Association of India, an industry
body, said on Monday.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producing states, accounting for more than 85 percent of the
total Indian output.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.46 percent to
3,107 ringgit per tonne by 0748 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.72 percent at $16.53 per bushel, after hitting a
record high in the previous session on concerns over output.
* USDA said on Monday 40 percent soybean crop in the U.S.
was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 45 percent a week
earlier.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.31 percent at
4,305 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,354
rupees earlier.
* The August soyoil contract fell 0.54 percent to
788.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 1.05
percent to 4,223 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on
Friday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
1.05 rupees at 775.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 40
rupees to 4,251 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 52 rupees to 4,145 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)