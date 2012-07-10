MUMBAI, July 10 Indian soybean futures were treading water on Tuesday after hitting a record high as profit-taking driven by a pickup in sowing and drop in the U.S. market outweighed tight supplies in the local market.

* Soyoil dropped, tracking a fall in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed rose on good demand for meal.

* "Farmers have accelerated sowing after getting rainfall in the past few days," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst with Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* More than half of the soybean sowing has been done and the rest will be over by late next week, Rajesh Agrawal, coordinator at the Soybean Processors' Association of India, an industry body, said on Monday.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producing states, accounting for more than 85 percent of the total Indian output.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.46 percent to 3,107 ringgit per tonne by 0748 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.72 percent at $16.53 per bushel, after hitting a record high in the previous session on concerns over output.

* USDA said on Monday 40 percent soybean crop in the U.S. was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 45 percent a week earlier.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.31 percent at 4,305 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,354 rupees earlier.

* The August soyoil contract fell 0.54 percent to 788.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 1.05 percent to 4,223 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on Friday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 1.05 rupees at 775.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 40 rupees to 4,251 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 52 rupees to 4,145 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)