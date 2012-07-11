MUMBAI, July 11 Indian soybean futures were steady on Wednesday as traders await a key demand-supply report, while soyoil eased tracking a drop in Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.8 percent to 3,105 ringgit per tonne by 0747 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.39 percent at $16.46 per bushel, after hitting a record high earlier this week on concerns over output.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its crop production, ending stocks and world supply/demand forecasts at 1230 GMT on Wednesday.

* "The market is waiting for the USDA report. It is likely to highlight damage caused by dry weather across the world," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Soybean sowing has speeded up in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two producing states, after they received rains in the past few days, Dey said.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 4,353 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,363 rupees earlier.

* The August soyoil contract fell 0.28 percent to 790.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.33 percent to 4,269 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.2 rupees at 774.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 8 rupees to 4,260 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 36 rupees to 4,125 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)