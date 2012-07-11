MUMBAI, July 11 Indian soybean futures were
steady on Wednesday as traders await a key demand-supply report,
while soyoil eased tracking a drop in Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.8 percent to
3,105 ringgit per tonne by 0747 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.39 percent at $16.46 per bushel, after hitting a
record high earlier this week on concerns over output.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its
crop production, ending stocks and world supply/demand forecasts
at 1230 GMT on Wednesday.
* "The market is waiting for the USDA report. It is likely
to highlight damage caused by dry weather across the world,"
said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Soybean sowing has speeded up in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra, the top two producing states, after they received
rains in the past few days, Dey said.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 4,353
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,363 rupees
earlier.
* The August soyoil contract fell 0.28 percent to
790.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.33
percent to 4,269 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.2 rupees at 774.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 8
rupees to 4,260 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 36 rupees to 4,125 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)