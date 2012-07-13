MUMBAI, July 13 Indian soybean futures rose two percent on Friday to hit a record high, tracking a rally in the world market due to dry weather in the United States, though a pick-up in soybean sowing in India weighed on sentiments.

* Soyoil rose on a drop in vegetable oil imports in June and firmness in Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.66 percent to 3,032 ringgit per tonne by 0817 GMT, while U.S. soybean was up 0.56 percent at $15.81-1/4 per bushel.

* "Weather is still a concern. Soybean crop in the U.S. has been affected by dry weather and every week we are witnessing further downsizing of the crop," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday cut soybean yields forecast by nearly 8 percent to 40.5 bushels per acre, the second lowest since 2003, due to the drought.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.57 percent at 4,465 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,484 rupees earlier in the day.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean producing states and account for more than 85 percent of total production. Soybean sowing in both states has accelerated as rainfall improved in the past week.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official said on June 8.

* The August soyoil contract rose 0.74 percent to 792.15 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.23 percent to 4,272 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

* India's total vegetable oil imports in June stood at 783,315 tonnes, down 12.7 percent from 896,921 tonnes in the previous month, the data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 1.7 rupees at 777 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 64 rupees to 4,331 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed surged 143 rupees to 4,175 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)