MUMBAI, July 13 Indian soybean futures rose two
percent on Friday to hit a record high, tracking a rally in the
world market due to dry weather in the United States, though a
pick-up in soybean sowing in India weighed on sentiments.
* Soyoil rose on a drop in vegetable oil imports in June and
firmness in Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.66 percent to
3,032 ringgit per tonne by 0817 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was up 0.56 percent at $15.81-1/4 per bushel.
* "Weather is still a concern. Soybean crop in the U.S. has
been affected by dry weather and every week we are witnessing
further downsizing of the crop," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst
at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday cut
soybean yields forecast by nearly 8 percent to 40.5 bushels per
acre, the second lowest since 2003, due to the drought.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.57 percent at 4,465
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,484 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two soybean
producing states and account for more than 85 percent of total
production. Soybean sowing in both states has accelerated as
rainfall improved in the past week.
* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to
plant more, an industry official said on June 8.
* The August soyoil contract rose 0.74 percent to
792.15 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.23
percent to 4,272 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
* India's total vegetable oil imports in June stood at
783,315 tonnes, down 12.7 percent from 896,921 tonnes in the
previous month, the data from the Solvent Extractors'
Association (SEA) showed.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
1.7 rupees at 777 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 64
rupees to 4,331 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed surged 143 rupees to 4,175 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)